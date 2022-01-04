EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:13, 04 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Protesters should demonstrate responsibility and readiness for dialogue, President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN-AKTAU. KAZINFORM The governmental commission, including the representatives of the Presidential Administration, started its work in Aktau, the Twitter account of the Head of State reads.

    «The commission is tasked to find out a mutually acceptable decision of the problem for the benefit of the country’s stability. The law enforcement agencies are charged to prevent violation of public order. Protesters should demonstrate responsibility and readiness for dialogue,» the President noted.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!