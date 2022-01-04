Protesters should demonstrate responsibility and readiness for dialogue, President

NUR-SULTAN-AKTAU. KAZINFORM The governmental commission, including the representatives of the Presidential Administration, started its work in Aktau, the Twitter account of the Head of State reads.

«The commission is tasked to find out a mutually acceptable decision of the problem for the benefit of the country’s stability. The law enforcement agencies are charged to prevent violation of public order. Protesters should demonstrate responsibility and readiness for dialogue,» the President noted.