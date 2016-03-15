Protests erupt in Turkey against poor security after Ankara bombing attack

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Tens of thousands of Turks took to the streets on Monday to protest against the government's failure to prevent more terror attacks, after a latest one in the capital Ankara claimed at least 37 lives.

In Istanbul, hundreds of protesters gathered in the bustling Istiklal Street to voice their displeasure at inadequate security measures.

"We are here today to mourn the people who lost their lives in Ankara," said a representative of a leftist group named "Halkevleri."

A bomb-laden car exploded on Sunday near a bus stop in the heart of Ankara, marking the third deadly attack in the city in less than five months.

"We do not want to die after school or after work," said a woman protester in Istanbul.

The protesters blamed the government for a poor intelligence system which has failed to prevent terror attacks at the center of Ankara.

Riot police dispersed the protesters with water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets before they started their march.

"Do not attack your people," shouted a woman in the crowd. "Try to find the suicide bombers."

In his latest statement, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said a total of 11 suspects have been detained over the Ankara bombing in operations across the country.

Source: Xinhua