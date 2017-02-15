10:54, 15 February 2017 | GMT +6
PSG beats Barcelona 4-0
PARIS. KAZZNFORM Angel di Maria scored twice as Paris St-Germain stunned Barcelona to leave the Spanish side in danger of failing to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in a decade, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.
PSG dominated this last-16 first-leg tie throughout and took the lead through Di Maria's curled free-kick.
Julian Draxler added a second with an angled drive before Di Maria curled an effort into the top corner.
Edinson Cavani then sealed a famous win with a powerful fourth.
