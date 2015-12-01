EN
    09:53, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Psy releases horrifying, brilliant video that rivals &#39;Gangnam Style&#39;

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prepare for memes, Internet. There's a new video from Psy, and it's just as ridiculous and catchy as "Gangnam Style."

    The song, called "Daddy," features Psy dressed as himself...as well as his child and father. If that's not creepy enough, here's the song's refrain: "Where'd you get that body from?" "I got it from my daddy." Of course, it's hard to listen without drawing similarities to will.i.am's track "I Got It From My Mama." Kazinform refers to mashable.com .

