Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, the Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, held a virtual meeting today with 60 psychology, mental and social support experts, as well as volunteers from the National Mental Health Support Campaign, to discuss the future of mental health post-COVID-19.

The meeting was held at the closing of the online mental health support drive, dubbed, 'Don't Worry« Campaign', which was launched by the UAE’s National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing (NPHW) and ran for seven weeks, WAM reports.

The campaign aimed to offer free online mental health support for all UAE residents coping with the adverse psychological effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

«The UAE has attached great importance to mental health, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to give priority to quality of life and to the health and safety of the community members,» Al Roumi said.

She also highlighted the importance of adopting a proactive vision for the post-COVID-19 era, to address its challenges and implications.

Al Roumi discussed with the psychology, mental and social health experts the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the UAE society and the need to provide mental support to individuals to enable them overcome related stress and anxiety.