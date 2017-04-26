Public Consciousness Modernisation discussed in Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 25, at Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) within the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore Ussen Suleimen delivered a lecture for RSIS Master and Doctor-degree students and academic communities about President Nazarbayev's Article "Course towards Future: Modernisation of Public Consciousness", as well as the constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan and the priorities of the Third Modernisation.

Kazakh Embassy informed that Mr. Suleimen noted that for 25 years of Independence Kazakhstan has done great and meticulous work for the country could enter the world's top 50 of developed countries. He told the audience about the main aspects of Strategy "Kazakhstan 2050", as well as the constitutional reforms and the priorities of the Third Modernisation aimed at entering the top 30 of developed countries. He underlined that it is the President's opinion that the mentioned "large-scale reforms should be accompanied by advancing modernisation of public consciousness. However, the most important is that the modernisation of public consciousness will not only complement political and economic modernisations but will be their heart".

Further, the ambassador noted that suggested by President Nursultan Nazarbayev the article's Agenda for the next few years includes translation of the world's 100 best educational books on humanities into the Kazakh language, promotion of Kazakhstani national holy sites inside the country and Kazakh contemporary culture on a global scale. Other projects intend to "stimulate solicitous attitude of each citizen to ‘small motherland' passing into broader support of the country and recognition of the persons who have contributed to the achievements of Kazakhstan for the last 25 years. The goals of the modernisation will also comprise turning education into the top priority for Kazakh youth and ensuring IT literacy, proficiency in foreign languages and cultural openness of Kazakh citizens".

Rajaratnam School of International Studies is a think-tank now rated as one of the world's leading centres for international relations problematics.