Public Council approves draft budget of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft budget of Astana for 2017-2019 was approved at a meeting of the Public Council. The project of the main financial document of the capital was presented by Deputy Mayor Andrey Lukin, the press service of the Mayor's Office informs.

The total volume of local budget of Astana for the next 2 years is planned to the amount of 660.5 billion tenge, including 219 billion tenge for next year. At the same time, the social sphere is the main article of costs in the city treasury.

"The budget of the city is socially oriented. Only in the social sector in the future the planned expenditures constitute the amount of more than 90 billion tenge, or 41.3% of the total budget," said the Deputy Mayor.

In his speech, Andrey Lukin also informed of the amount of Astana’s contribution to the national budget in coming year.

"According to the law on general transfers, we have envisaged 20.5 billion tenge budget seizures for the next year. The whole country contributed to building Astana, and now the capital is preparing funds for the national budget,” said Andrey Lukin.

The speaker also specified the size of revenues to the local budget to be received next year and stressed that the main source of own revenues of the capital are payroll tax revenues.

"The revenues for 2017 has been determined by own incomes to the amount of 212 billion 550 million tenge with the growth to the approved budget this year to more than 32.5 billion tenge, or 18%,” he said.