Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new third roster of the Public Council on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, established in 2016 pursuant to the Law «On Public Councils», held a meeting, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Aigul Kuspan was elected as the new Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, a number of organizational decisions were adopted and the members of the Council discussed the main directions of its forthcoming activities in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society, academia and NGOs.

