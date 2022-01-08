EN
    18:28, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Public Health Office: 34 more omicron cases confirmed in Slovakia

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - A total of 34 more cases of the omicron variant of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, TASR learnt from the Public Health Office (UVZ) on Friday.

    Travel history was confirmed in 19 persons, in eight cases there was a contact with a positive person, in whom the omicron variant was already confirmed by sequencing. In seven cases, the persons tested positive didn’t report travel history.

    At present, Slovakia has a total of 54 laboratory-confirmed omicron cases.

    According to UVZ, all cases had a mild course of the disease or were asymptomatic. «Eight people tested positive were not vaccinated, two were partially vaccinated. The others were completely vaccinated,» said UVZ.


