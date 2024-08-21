Public hearings reveal plans for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear plant

During public hearings in Astana, key figures from Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy sector addressed concerns regarding the construction and operation of the country’s first nuclear power plant, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

Gulmira Mursalova, Deputy Director of the Department of Nuclear Energy and Industry at the Ministry of Energy, outlined the accountability measures in the event of an accident at the future nuclear power plant. According to Mursalova, all involved parties would be held responsible, as regulated by the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage. This includes the operator of the plant, the supervisory authority that issued the license, the state, and the technology supplier, who guarantees the safety of their products.

Erlan Batyrbekov, General Director of the National Nuclear Center, supported Mursalova’s statement by emphasizing the extremely low probability of an accident. He explained that the likelihood of a disaster similar to Fukushima is “equal to ten to the minus eighth power”, given the long operational time of the reactor. Batyrbekov also highlighted the robust safety features of modern nuclear power plants, which are equipped with both active and passive safety systems that work together to ensure stability. These systems provide feedback that corrects any minor deviations from normal reactor operations, ensuring that it returns to safe functioning.

In the same hearings, Timur Zhantikin, General Director of LLP “Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants” addressed environmental concerns, particularly the potential impact on Lake Balkhash. Zhantikin presented data from Kazakhstani hydrologists indicating that water consumption for the plant would constitute only 0.33% of the natural evaporation of Lake Balkhash. He assured the public that the construction of the nuclear power plant would have virtually no impact on the lake’s water balance.

The discussions also revealed plans to develop a long-term water balance forecast for Lake Balkhash, with input from both local experts and international partners. This initiative, which will be funded by the French government, aims to ensure sustainable water management in the region for at least the next 100 years.

These hearings are part of a broader effort to engage the public and ensure transparency as Kazakhstan moves forward with its nuclear energy ambitions, with the village of Ulken in the Almaty region being identified as the likely site for the country’s first nuclear power plant. The residents of Ulken have expressed their support for the project, marking a significant step forward in Kazakhstan’s energy strategy.