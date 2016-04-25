Public prosecution bodies to play greater role in light of proposed reforms - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the Prosecutor General's Office in Astana today in order to introduce new Prosecutor General to the staff.

Former Prosecutor General Askhat Daulbayev was relieved of the post due to expiration of the term of his office. He will be transferred to another post.

"Over the past 15 years Askhat Daulbayev has been working at the Prosecutor General's Office. He was very effective and solved all problems he faced and I would like to thank him for his work," President Nazarbayev said.

After that Nursultan Nazarbayev introduced new Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov, who boasts extensive experience in the public prosecution system, to the staff.

"He [Assanov] worked at all levels of the system, in three regions of the country, at the Justice Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was elected to the Kazakh Parliament. He has education and extensive experience and knows the staff. I am confident he will do a good job," said the Kazakh President introducing Mr. Assanov to the staff.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that in light of implementation of the five institutional reforms public prosecution bodies are to play greater role. President Nazarbayev especially stressed that these bodies are to give simple explanation to citizens of how new laws, including the new Land Code, work.

In conclusion, President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that given the proposed reforms national law-enforcement and court systems will become more effective in terms of protection of citizens' rights.