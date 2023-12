NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following consultations with the Head of the State the Kazakh Prosecutor General decreed to appoint Bauyrzhan Myrzakerov as the Public Prosecutor of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Kazakh General Prosecutor's Office reports.

Bauyrzhan Myrzakerov was born in 1975. He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. The class rank is Senior Counsellor of Justice.