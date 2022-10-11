Public sector employees’ salaries to increase twofold in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov promised to increase public sector employees’ salaries twofold, Kazinform reports.

«As per the Presidential instruction outlined in his September 1 Address to the Nation, the minimum wage will be raised from 60,000 tenge to 70,000 tenge. This measure will touch 1,8mln hired workers,» Alikhan Smailov replied to a deputy inquiry.

According to the Prime Minister, public sector employees’ salaries will be raised twofold within 4 years.



