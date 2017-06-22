Public service dismissal rate halves - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has held a meeting with the winners of the republican contest "The Best Civil Servant", Akorda press-service reports.

Opening the meeting, the Head of State congratulated the governmental bodies' employees on the victory in the contest timed to the Civil Servant Day.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the mission of the civil service is to faithfully serve the people and effectively defend the national interests of the country.

"The well-coordinated work of the state apparatus helped build strong and independent Kazakhstan. Today, our country is steadily taking worthy places in all the top rankings of the world. The positive dynamics in the economy is retained, the consent and unity in the society are stably maintained," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Paying attention to the important role of the state apparatus in implementing large-scale reforms, the Head of State noted the significant contribution to the development of the country made by the public servants.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also emphasized the measures for the state apparatus system transformation amid enhancing the global competitiveness of Kazakhstan.

"The Open state shaping continues. State Corporation "Government for Citizens", the unified provider of public services, has been created. The heads of central and local executive bodies report to the public every year," said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State also highlighted the results of implementing a new format of civil service based on the meritocracy and transparency principles.

"We have enshrined in law the servants' salaries based on the results, as well as regular upgrading of qualifications and professional skills. Kazakhstan is implementing the OECD countries' principles in public administration. The stability of the state apparatus has strengthened as the civil service staff changeover decreased by half. The workplace transfers have had 18-time drop, while the dismissals rate has declined by half," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of public servants' strict adherence to high ethical standards in their activities.

"Without establishing competitive public service, it is impossible to achieve the main goal, i.e. building prosperous Kazakhstan. It is important to maintain the high-toned image of a civil servant. You are at the forefront of reforms, the success and prosperity of our country much depends on the productive activity done by you. I am confident you will carry on serving the state faithfully and working honestly for the good of our people," the Head of State concluded.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also requested the attendees to express their opinions about the ongoing reforms in the country and the progress made in the main lines of the spiritual modernization.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Affairs K.Kozhamzharov, Head of the Legal Department of the Accounts Committee M.Akhmetov, Head of Almaty City Local Police Service Zh.Baikenov, Deputy Head of the Strategic Research and Analysis Center of the President's Executive Office Zh.Yereyeva, Head of the General Department of the President's Executive Office M.Zhakypov and others.