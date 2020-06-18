Public transport to be stopped in Almaty as city prepares for tougher COVID-19 measures

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Public transport is set to be suspended on June 20-21 in Almaty city, Kazinform reports referring to the city administration's press service.

Such a measure is deemed to be necessary to stop chains of transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Sanitary and epidemiological measures will be carried out in facilities set to be suspended.

The commission against the spread of the coronavirus infection calls on citizens to restrict movement and stay home, especially older people who are at highest risk from COVID-19.

Anyone violating the epidemic control measures bears personal responsibility. Police presence is to be stepped up to ensure the measures are followed, especially in areas of mass gatherings.

For detailed information you may contact Open Almaty service by dialing 1308.

Notably, Almaty mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev has addressed the citizenry as the city is preparing for tougher restrictive measures due to the COVID-19 situation.