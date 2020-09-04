Public transport to be suspended in Nur-Sultan this Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Public transport service is to be suspended in Nur-Sultan city on September 6 due to disinfection measures, the administration’s website reports.

It is said that buses will ply up until 11:00 pm this Saturday and will not run on Saturday September 6. Public transport service is to resume their operation on Monday.

Notably, it is mandatory that passengers wear face masks in buses and use non-cash payment.