Public warned after tourist bitten by horse in London

A tourist in London was bitten by a horse from the King's Guard as she tried to pose for a photo on Whitehall. Prompting warnings to the public about the dangers of getting too close to the animals, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The incident was captured on video, showing the woman crying out in pain as the horse bit her arm. She then crouched down, surrounded by bystanders checking her injuries, and later appeared to faint.

Signs near the horses caution tourists that the animals may kick or bite.

The Army issued a statement emphasising the importance of public safety: "Whilst every effort is made to ensure public safety, horses may bite or kick. We continue to remind the public to adhere to the very clear warning signs and maintain a safe distance."

This is not the first such incident on Whitehall, with several similar occurrences documented on TikTok.

Horse behaviour expert Suzanne Rogers noted that these incidents are common: "These horses are highly trained but have to stand in one place for long periods, which can lead to discomfort and unpredictable behaviour."