Puccini’s Floria Tosca to be performed at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 17, a significant debut will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The opera house's Principal Soloist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh will perform for the first time the leading role of Mario Cavaradossi in Puccini's opera masterpiece Floria Tosca, the oper house's press office informs.

The character of romantic and noble Cavaradossi is among the most famous in the world operatic repertoire. It is known that many international singers gained fame by performing the hero's deathbed aria E lucevan le stelle from the third act. The part of Mario Cavaradossi is very important for the Principal Soloist of the Astana Opera Meir Bainesh, since it is one of his first roles from the operas of the great composer Giacomo Puccini. The singer has already portrayed this character at the Abay Opera House and is now preparing to present his interpretation of this role to the Astana's audience.

"According to the plot, Mario Cavaradossi is a creative personality, a famous painter of his time. His love of freedom, ardor and deep sense of patriotism are especially close to me in spirit. It is important to note that the opera takes place against the background of real historical events of the year 1800 when Napoleon's troops invaded Italy. My hero loses his life for a just cause, in the fight for his homeland. This is one of the most complex and brilliant tenor parts written by Puccini, and it is not at all easy to create a character interpretation from the acting standpoint, while at the same time mastering difficult musical tasks. The production at the Astana Opera is a classic version of the play, where spectacular sets and every move of the artists take the audience into those distant times when Italy was occupied by the French army. All the soloists are ready to go onstage and tell this dramatic story, full of surprises, to the audience. We sincerely hope that our interpretation will please the listeners," Meir Bainesh said.

Principal Soloist of the Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina will perform the title role of Floria Tosca, Baron Scarpia - Yevgeniy Chainikov. A Sacristan - Shyngys Rassylkhan, Cesare Angelotti - Bolat Yessimkhanov, Sciarrone - Samat Zharylkassynov, Spoletta - Ramzat Balakishiyev, A Jailer - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, A Shepherd boy - Kanat Bakhtiyar.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov.

Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica based on Victorien Sardou's dramatic play of the same name. Stage Director - Luca Ronconi, Assistant Director - Yerenbak Toikenov. Principal Choirmaster is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, Head of Children's Choir - Altynganym Akhmetova.