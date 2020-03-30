EN
    12:29, 30 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Puma found roaming Chilean capital during COVID-19 curfew returns to Andes

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE. KAZINFORM A puma found roaming the deserted streets of Santiago during the curfew imposed by the Chilean government amid the coronavirus pandemic was on Friday returned to its habitat in the Andes mountain range.

    The puma was seen padding freely through the streets of the busy Providencia and Nunoa neighborhoods in the capital, which was under its second day of curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, EFE reports.


