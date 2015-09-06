Pumping and water purification station catches fire in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fire occurred at the Astana pumping and water purification stationtoday.

The message about fire in the territory of the pumping and water purification station was received by the local emergencies department at 11:58 September 6. The fire covered the area of approximately 100 square meters. The firefighters arrived in 5 minutes after the call and localized it at 12:21. Fire extinguishing work is on now. No victims and injuries were reported, a press release reads. Photo: Timur Asylkhanov