Pupils hit by mass food poisoning incident in Mangistau region

A total of 16 schoolchildren sought medical care for suspected food poisoning symptoms in Beyneu village of the Mangistau region on September 12, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The children were carried out oral rehydration therapy (replenishment of fluid loss) and infusion therapy in the emergency room. As of 09:43 pm., 16 children returned home. Their health condition is stable. All of them went to school today,” the Department of the Mangistau region reported.

Earlier it was reported that a significant number of schoolchildren in the Mangistau region had been poisoned. Two children were receiving intensive care. The investigation into the causes of the poisoning of children in the Mangistau region is being conducted under the supervision of the government. An investigative team has been constituted. The canteen has been sealed and closed.