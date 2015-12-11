Puppy given to France by Russia to serve at elite police force - ambassador

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The German shepherd puppy presented to French police by Russian counterparts will serve at an elite police department, the French ambassador in Moscow said on Thursday.

The puppy, named Dobrynya after a Russian folklore hero, was handed to Ambassador Jean-Maurice Ripert at a ceremony on Monday to replace a police dog named Diesel killed in an anti-terror raid in Paris in early November.

"Upon arrival in France, Dobrynya will be handed to a trainer at a national centre which trains 130 dogs a year for guarding and patrolling, search and rescue and detection of drugs, explosives, weapons and banknotes," Ripert said on the embassy's Facebook page.

He said embassy personnel were thrilled by the puppy. "Only Russians are capable of such cordial gestures," the envoy said.

For more information go to TASS