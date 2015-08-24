MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China would give new momentum to the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

On September 3, China will hold a major military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of China's victory over Japan in World War II. Putin alongside leaders from about 10 countries is expected to attend the event.

"I am sure that the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China in early September will give a strong impetus to our multifaceted strategic cooperation, will facilitate the development of its truly inexhaustible potential," Lavrov said in an article published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper and the People's Daily.

He added that Russia would do everything possible to propel bilateral cooperation to new heights "for the benefit of the two nations and for the sake of justice and equality in the world."

Moscow has been stepping up its cooperation with China, including in the energy and defense sectors, with the two countries signing large energy deals and conducting joint military exercises, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.