Putin agrees to suspend all flights to Egypt

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees with Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov's recommendation to suspend passenger flights to Egypt while the investigation of the Sinai plane crash is underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The head of state agreed with these recommendations. Putin instructed the government to work out mechanisms for the implementation of these FSB recommendations, and to ensure the return of Russian citizens," Peskov told reporters.

Kremlin also says that Putin gave instructions to establish cooperation with Egypt to ensure flight safety. The Russian Airbus A321 passenger plane crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on October 31 en route from Egypt's resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg. All 224 people on board were killed. The crash is the biggest tragedy in the history of Russian and Soviet civil aviation.