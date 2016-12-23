Putin: Aleppo liberation a crucial point in normalization of situation in Syria and Middle East

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Russian President, the operation to liberate the city and evacuate civilians was completed with "direct, if not decisive" participation of Russian military personnel, Kazinform has learnt from Sputniknews

Putin has also said that liberation of Aleppo from radicals is the most important component to normalizing situation in Syria, and the region.

During his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, Vladimir Putin said that Russia will continue work on the final reconciliation in Syria, with Iran, Turkey, the Syrian government and other countries in the region.