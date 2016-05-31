Putin arrives in Kazakhstan to take part in EEU Supreme Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on Tuesday to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council.

Leaders of other EEU members, namely Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will also take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, scheduled to kick off later on Tuesday. The presidents are expected to discuss the prospects of boosting mutual integration, including the creation of single market for gas, oil and oil products, as well as the expansion of the union's trade and economic ties with other countries.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the Russian leader was expected to hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss issues of bilateral relations, international problems and integration processes.

The Russia-led EEU, in existence since January 2015, provides for the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor among its five member states, Sputniknews.com reports.