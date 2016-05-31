EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:20, 31 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Putin arrives in Kazakhstan to take part in EEU Supreme Council meeting

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on Tuesday to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council.

    Leaders of other EEU members, namely Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will also take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, scheduled to kick off later on Tuesday. The presidents are expected to discuss the prospects of boosting mutual integration, including the creation of single market for gas, oil and oil products, as well as the expansion of the union's trade and economic ties with other countries.

    On Monday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the Russian leader was expected to hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss issues of bilateral relations, international problems and integration processes.
    The Russia-led EEU, in existence since January 2015, provides for the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor among its five member states, Sputniknews.com reports.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Astana News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!