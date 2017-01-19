Putin awarded peace prize in honor of Hugo Chavez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro declared that the newly-established peace prize in honor of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez will be awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from Lenta.ru.

"We acknowledge Vladimir Putin the leader of the global civilization and multi-vector world. We learn a lot from him," Maduro said at the press conference at the presidential residence.



According to Maduro, Putin is ‘the president with strategic vision'.



The Venezuelan President also revealed his plans to pay a visit to Russia to sign a number of agreements.



Maduro mentioned the possibility to launch the peace prize in honor of Chavez last October and claimed Putin would be the first winner.