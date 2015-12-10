EN
    19:25, 10 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Putin awards native of Kazakhstan Colonel Serik Sultangabiyev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented state awards to prominent Russians.

    Among the awardees were Gennady Khazanov, Nikita Mikhalkov, Yury Solomin, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Zhores Alferov and Leonid Bokeria. The ceremony was traditionally held in the Catherine Hall of the Kremlin, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti. Outstanding Russian people was awarded orders "For Services to the Fatherland", "Alexander Nevsky", "Order for Courage", "Honor and Friendship", as well as medals and insignia. Cosmonaut Sergei Ryazanskiy received the honorary title for his courage and heroism in the implementation of the long-duration space flight on the International Space Station. Colonel Serik Sultangabiyev, native of Kazakhstan, was awarded for his courage and heroism in the performance of military duty. In 2014, during a training exercise, Serik covered the explosive device with his own body and saved his workfellow from explosion.

