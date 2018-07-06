EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:26, 06 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Putin congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, Astana 20th anniversary

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    Vladimir Putin wholeheartedly congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and the 20th anniversary of Astana.

    The Russian President wished the Kazakh leader good health, wellbeing and success.

    The heads of state also discussed the schedule of the upcoming meetings.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Astana President of Kazakhstan Capital City Day President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!