Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation discussing the Syrian crisis ahead of the upcoming international Astana meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, according to TASS .

"The parties discussed key aspects of the Syrian settlement focusing on the fifth international Astana meeting on Syria, sponsored by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, which is scheduled to be held in early July," the statement reads.

The two leaders also agreed to continue contacts in the near future.