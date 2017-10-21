EN
    11:52, 21 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Putin, Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana process

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey gave an encouraging assessment to joint efforts in the framework of the Astana process, TASS refers to the Kremlin press service.

    "During a detailed exchange of opinions on the Syrian problem, the sides gave an encouraging assessment to joint efforts in the framework of the Astana process, which could be seen in the setting up of de-escalation zones in Syria," the report said.

    "They discussed the prospects for a regular seventh meeting on Syria in Astana at the end of this month and mentioned the practical issues related to a further coordination of efforts toward settling the situation in Syria," it indicated.

    "Putin and Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the current rate of development of Russian-Turkish cooperation in various areas," the report said. "They stressed successful implementation of the agreements reached at the September 28 summit in Ankara, including the ones on bilateral trade."

    Putin and Erdogan made arrangements for continuing personal contacts.

    "On the whole, the conversation was marked by a business-like and fruitful atmosphere and aimed to broaden cooperation on the bilateral and regional agendas likewise," the press service said.

     

