Putin, Erdogan suggest Nazarbayev holding meeting on Syria in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had phone calls with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Russian and Turkish leaders congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on 25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished the people of Kazakhstan further prosperity and wellbeing.



During the phone call with Vladimir Putin the sides discussed the preparations for the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the CSTO Summit.



President Erdogan expressed regret his visit to Astana scheduled on December 12, 2016 was postponed. In the phone call the Turkish President said he is ready to visit Kazakhstan in the nearest future.



All three leaders paid utmost attention to the most relevant issues of regional and international agenda. The Russian and Turkish Presidents expressed interest in holding peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana between the conflicting parties to the Syrian conflict. President Nazarbayev supported this initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in Astana.



The Head of State emphasized that our country supports international efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict.