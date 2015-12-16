Putin grants visa-free travel to Russia for foreign participants of major events

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree permitting visa-free access to Russia for foreign nationals who participate in sportive, cultural, scientific or business events. The relevant decree has been posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The decree grants foreign nationals access to the country "by presenting a valid identity card recognized in Russia and an accreditation card issued by the organizer of an event."

The government is making up a list of events which participants are granted access to Russia in line with this procedure.

Source: TASS Photo:© Marina Lystseva/TASS