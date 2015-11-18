MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued orders to the command of the cruiser Moskva, currently in the Mediterranean, to establish cooperation with the French military, due to begin cooperation with Russia in the anti-terrorist military operation in Syria soon.

"A French aircraft carrier task force is to approach your area soon. You are to establish direct contact with the French counterparts and cooperate with them as with allies," Putin said on Tuesday.

The chief of the General Staff and the Defense Minister have already received instructions on that score, he said.

"It is essential to draw up a plan for joint operations on the sea and in the air," Putin said.

The commander-in-chief issued the instructions while visiting the National Defense Centre, where he heard video reports by commanders conducting the anti-terrorist operation in Syria.

France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to join operation in Syria

French President Francois Hollande told the French parliament's emergency meeting in Versailles on Monday that the Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier would leave the port of registration on November 19 to join the operation in Syria.

"This is going to triple our military power [as part of the operation against the Islamic State]. I am not talking about deterring the IS but about eliminating it totally," the French president said adding that France intended to step up its operation against the Islamist forces in Syria.

Source: TASS Photo: © Vadim Savitsky/ITAR-TASS