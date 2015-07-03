EN
    21:21, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Putin, Iranian president will meet at SCO summit in Russia: agency

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Russia's Volga region, his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being coordinated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    'It [Rouhani's attendance] is expected, and we are certainly preparing such a meeting,' Peskov told reporters at a briefing, according to sputniknews.com.

    Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan in the Volga Region will host SCO and BRICS summits on July 8-10.

    Source: TASS

    Russia Middle East Politics World News
