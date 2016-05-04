MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will discuss the issue of the Kuril Islands during the Japanese leader's visit to Russia on May 6, but immediate progress in the issue are unlikely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Tokyo lays claims to Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets dividing the Sea of Okhotsk from the Pacific Ocean.

The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

"It's of course pretty possible to suggest that in one way or another this topic will be touched upon. It is impossible to expect an immediate and serious progress because this issue is extremely sensitive and will require meticulous, continuous, and what's important, constant work on the expert level," Peskov told journalists.

He noted, however, that the upcoming meeting between the two leaders would help in solving the issue soon.

"We hope that Friday's contacts with Prime Minister Abe will basically help in forming a working and constructive atmosphere in bilateral relations, that in turn will make it possible to develop and continue forward in this expert work," Peskov added.

Source: Sputniknews.com