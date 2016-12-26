EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:04, 26 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Putin: Kazakhstan is an active participant of integration processes

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is an active participant of the integration processes which have favorable impact on all EEU players - Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti inform.

    "Kazakhstan is an active participant of the integration processes on the Post-Soviet space. It is a fact that the successful country is actively promoting the integration process which has a favorable impact on the participants of the Eurasian Economic Union", Vladimir Putin stated during the talks with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan and Russia Politics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!