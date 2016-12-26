Putin: Kazakhstan is an active participant of integration processes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is an active participant of the integration processes which have favorable impact on all EEU players - Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti inform.

"Kazakhstan is an active participant of the integration processes on the Post-Soviet space. It is a fact that the successful country is actively promoting the integration process which has a favorable impact on the participants of the Eurasian Economic Union", Vladimir Putin stated during the talks with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.