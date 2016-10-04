Putin: Kazakhstan is strategic partner and ally for Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and ally for Russia, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum held in Astana as part of the 13th Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum.

“Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and ally for the Russian Federation and our cooperation developing step-by-step in all the areas is notable for a multilateral and comprehensive character. Our trade and investment ties have been raised to a higher level. We will further assist in rapprochement of the two countries’ economies and creation of conditions for the launch of new projects,” Vladimir Putin said.

“Russia is poised for closer collaboration with Kazakhstan with the help of the two countries' business communities and will take measures to return mutual trade to stable development and growth trajectory,” noted the Russian President.

“I am confident that working together, targeting on sustainable development of national economies and increasing living standards of our people, we will, undoubtedly, achieve success,” he added.