    20:20, 23 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Putin: Kyrgyzstan faces complications in EAEU regarding phytosanitary regulations

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan is facing some complications in relations with Kazakhstan and Russia in regard to phytosanitary regulations, said President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at the annual press-conference on Friday.

    “In my opinion, all the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union benefit from what we are doing in regard to integration in the territories of these countries. By the way, Kyrgyzstan has some complications in relations with Kazakhstan and Russia regarding phytosanitary regulations,” said Putin.

    In whole, he noted that volumes of sale of Kyrgyz goods at the  EAEU markets is as ramping up  as the sale of Belarusian goods at the Russian market does.

    According to Putin, Russia helps Kyrgyzstan in establishment of phytosanitary control. He expressed hope that Kazakhstan and other partners would render similar support “in order to prevent income of unchecked or dangerous products to our markets.” 

