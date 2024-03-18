EN
    09:54, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Putin leads Russian presidential vote with 87.32%

    Putin leads Russian presidential vote with 87.32%
    Photo credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

    With 99.43% of ballots counted as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), Russian presidential race frontrunner and incumbent President Vladimir Putin leads the 2024 presidential race with 87.32% of the vote, according to information published on the Russian Central Election Commission’s official website, TASS reported.

    Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov is the runner-up with 4.32%, followed by the New People party candidate Vladislav Davankov with 3.79%. LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky is fourth, garnering 3.19%.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
