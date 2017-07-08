Putin, Macron, Merkel hold working breakfast, discuss Ukraine on G20's sidelines

HAMBURG. KAZINFORM - A working breakfast with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started in Atlantic Hotel in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The sides are expected to discuss the Ukrainian settlement during the working breakfast.

The three-party talks come amid preparations for a phone conversation between the Normandy Four leaders and expectations for the announcement of another meeting of the group, which also includes Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Sputnik reports.



Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.