EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:41, 08 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Putin notes progress in Russia-Iran relations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Baku with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani noted the progress in the Russia-Iran relations, RIA Novosti reported Aug. 8.

    Putin also recalled the warm reception organized for him during his visit to Tehran.

    "We have done a lot in the development of our bilateral relations, our friendship relations are strengthening, they are of multifaceted nature," Putin said. "This also applies both to economic relations and political contacts in all directions, and also to the humanitarian sphere."

    "We must be grateful to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev that he organized this meeting, which gives us the opportunity to talk in a trilateral format about the situation in the region," the Russian president said.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!