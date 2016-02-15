Putin, Obama discuss on the phone Syrian settlement, situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Presidents of Russia and the U.S. Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama during a telephone conversation discussed the Syrian settlement and the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The telephone conversation was organized at the initiative of the U.S. side, TASS informs.

"The parties gave a positive estimation of the results of the meeting of the International Syria Support Group in Munich on February 11-12, which confirmed the approaches and provisions of Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council both in the part of humanitarian aspects and in the modality of ceasefire regime, as well as in preparations for a realistic political process," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation, Putin and Obama agreed to develop cooperation between diplomatic and other authorities to implement the Munich communique of the International Syria Support Group.

"The Russian president once again stressed importance of organizing common anti-terrorist front, where double standards are dropped. He pointed to necessary close working contacts between representatives of the defense authorities of Russia and the U.S. in order to have systematic and successful fight against IS (the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist organizations," the Kremlin's statement reads.

The presidents expressed support to efforts of two target groups - on ceasefire and on humanitarian aspects.

Putin and Obama discussed the situation in Ukraine.

The conversation between presidents of Russia and the U.S. "was open and businesslike," the Kremlin's press service said