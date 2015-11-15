Putin, Obama hold one-to-one meeting on G20 Summit sidelines

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Barack Obama held brief talks on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

The leaders, seated side-by-side in armchairs, had a discussion through their interpreters for around 20 minutes during a break between the BRICS emerging economies summit and a working meeting of the G20.

Earlier today, the two presidents had an exchange during the official "family photo" event that brought together all G20 participants.

