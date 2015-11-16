Putin orders to hold talks with Kazakhstan on miltary goods control agreement

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to accept the Russian government's offer on holding talks with Kazakhstan on reaching an agreement on exercising control over the availability and appropriate use of military goods. The relevant presidential decree has been posted on Monday on the official legal information portal.

"To accept the offer of the Russian government on holding talks on concluding the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on exercising control over the availability and appropriate use of military goods supplied under the contract between Russia and Kazakhstan on military-technical cooperation of December 24, 2013," the document says.

According to the decree, the government has been instructed to take a decision on signing the relevant agreement after the talks are completed.

Source: TASS