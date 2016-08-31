Putin plans to develop ties with Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

Putin congratulated Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and all citizens of Kyrgyzstan on the 25th anniversary of the country's independence, the Russian presidential press service stated.

In his telegram, the Russian leader noted "the high level of the Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on long traditions of friendship and mutual respect."

"Bilateral cooperation in various areas is actively developing. The coordination of our countries in solving relevant regional issues as part of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and other international bodies yields good returns," Putin stressed.

The president is sure that the development of mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Kyrgyzstan "meets vital interests of the fraternal peoples of the two countries and is in line with enhancing security and stability on the Eurasian space," the Kremlin press office said.

Kazinform refers to TASS