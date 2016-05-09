EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:58, 09 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Putin presented newspapers about Kazakh people’s feat in WWII to Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin handed in some old newspapers narrating about heroic deeds of the Kazakh people during the World War II to Kazakhstan Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    “Yesterday I was pleased to extend some old newspapers of that period to President of Kazakhstan. The articles in the newspaper tell about the feat of the Kazakh nation in the World War II. Let us welcome our guest. Thank you for being today here with us,” said Vladimir Putin at a special Victory Day reception in Moscow.

    V.Putin reminded that the whole multi-ethnic nation of the Soviet Union joined the battle against the enemy in 1941.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Victory Day Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!