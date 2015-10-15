Putin: Russian investment in Kazakhstan economy exceeds USD 9 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan and Russia continue increasing mutual investments," President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda Palace today.

"Indeed, we have discussed a number of sensitive issues of our cooperation in a narrow format. However, I would like to note effective development of our relations in all areas of collaboration. I mean the political issues of security, fight with terrorism and organized crime and, of course, economy. We observe some statistical decline, but real volumes remain unchanged. I would like to emphasize that we are working under the bilateral plan adopted in 2013 and which expires in 2015. Our colleagues are developing the next join action plan for 2016-2018. We have sent the draft plan to our partners in Kazakhstan and we hope it will be approved by the end of the year. Despite some complications, we continue increasing mutual investments," noted Putin. According to him, the amount of Russian investment in Kazakhstan economy grows and has exceeded 9 bln U.S. dollars. "The major volume of Kazakh oil transit to the external markets runs through the Russian territory - via Atyrau-Samara, Makhachkala- Novorossiysk and Caspian pipelines. Numerous joint projects in high-tech, industry, agriculture and energy are being implemented to date," added the Russian President.