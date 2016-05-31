Putin says interaction in EEU helps to overcome problems at hand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) does not provide magic aids but helps to cope with challenging issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Concerning the integration associations, the Eurasian Economic Union in the first instance, we do not await any magic aids from our interaction but it will definitely help us to overcome existing difficulties. I have no doubts in that," Putin said at the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Kazakhstan is our closest partner and the most reliable ally. We established very good economic relations," Putin said.

The system of economic development that was established in Kazakhstan and reached a high pace in recent years will provide an opportunity to overcome all current challenges, the president added, TASS reports.