Putin set for constructive dialogue with UK PM Theresa May - Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Theresa May on her appointment as British prime minister, confirming the Kremlin's set for constructive dialogue and joint work on issues of bilateral relations between the countries, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Vladimir Putin has confirmed the set for constructive dialogue and joint work with the prime minister of Great Britain on urgent issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda," the statement said.

Putin also thanked David Cameron for cooperation during the latter's stay on the post of the British premier.

British Conservative Party leader Theresa May was officially appointed new prime minister of Great Britain by a royal order after today's audience with Queen Elizabeth II in the Buckingham Palace.

May is the 13th head of government during the rule of the current monarch.

In her first remarks as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May in particular pledged to fight injustice in British society and protect the interests of poor families.

"If you're one of those families, if you're just managing, I want to address you directly. I know you're working around the clock. I know you're doing your best. I know that sometimes life can be a struggle. The government I lead will be driven not by the interests of the privileged few, but by yours," she said.

"When we take the big calls, we'll think not of the powerful, but you. When we pass new laws we'll listen not to the mighty, but to you. When it comes to taxes we'll prioritize not the wealthy but you," May said.

